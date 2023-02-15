Horton and UCF host Memphis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (15-9, 6-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-6, 9-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits the Memphis Tigers after Ithiel Horton scored 20 points in UCF’s 96-52 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Tigers are 11-1 on their home court. Memphis is sixth in the AAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 2.5.

The Knights are 6-6 against AAC opponents. UCF ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by CJ Kelly averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 21.8 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.6 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Horton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Taylor Hendricks is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

