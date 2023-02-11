Horton scores 20 and UCF's 17 3s sink Tulsa, 96-52

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ithiel Horton scored 20 points and UCF set a program record with 17 3-pointers and the Knights shattered Tulsa 96-52 on Saturday night.
The Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12) were led by Bryant Selebangue, who recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 10 points for Tulsa. Charles Chukwu also put up nine points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s sixth straight.
UCF took the lead with 9:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.
NEXT UP
Up next for UCF is a Thursday matchup with Memphis on the road, while Tulsa hosts South Florida on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.