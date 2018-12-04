DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Josh Cunningham added 20 points, and Dayton shot 71 percent in the first half to beat Detroit Mercy 98-59 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Crutcher added 16 points with six assists and Jordan Davis had 13 points with a career-high seven assists for the Flyers (5-3), who finished shooting 69 percent to the Titans’ 35 percent and outscored them 54-22 in the paint. Ryan Mikesell added 10 points.

The Titans never got closer than 19 in the second half and were outrebounded 42-24.

Davis’ dunk sparked a 21-2 run and the Flyers pulled away by as many as 22 points before taking a 49-29 halftime lead on Toppin’s alley-oop dunk. Dayton made 20 of 28 field goals in the half.

Antoine Davis scored 18 points and Lamar Hamrick had 14 for the Titans (3-6), who have lost three straight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.