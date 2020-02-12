Lamont West and Gaige Prim scored 15 points each for Missouri State (12-14, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference).
The 97 points were a season best for Missouri State. The Bears have won two of three after a three-game losing streak.
Noah Thomas had 14 points for the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7), D.J. Wilkins score 13 and Jonah Jackson 10. The Bulldogs are 1-4 in the their last five.
