DePaul scored first on a Lexi Held 3-pointer and led all the way, by double digits for all but three minutes of the second quarter and by 20 or more through the second half.
Dee Bekelja addded 14 points and Held 11 for DePaul. Held, Kelly Campbell and Maya Stovall each had five assists.
Kyra Spiwak led the Friars (13-19) with 13 points, Chanell Willliams added 12 and Kaela Webb 10.
DePaul advanced to Sunday’s seminfinals.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.