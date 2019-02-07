HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Drew McDonald scored 20 points and Northern Kentucky cruised to a 97-65 victory over Detroit Mercy on Thursday night to halt a two-game skid.

The Norse (19-6, 9-3 Horizon League) also beat Detroit Mercy 95-73 on Jan. 5 to start a six-game win streak. Detroit Mercy (9-15, 6-6) has lost five of its last six games.

McDonald was 8 of 9 from the floor and made all four of his 3-point attempts. Trevon Faulkner added 12 points for NKU, which shot 56 percent from the floor and made 12 of 27 shot from long range. Jalen Tate and Bryant Mocaby scored 11 points apiece and Tyler Sharpe had 10.

Antoine Davis scored 26 points but made just 4 of 13 from long range for the Titans.

The Norse had a double-digit lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and built a 51-31 halftime advantage. Tate’s layup stretched the lead to 66-36 with about 14 minutes remaining.

