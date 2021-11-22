John Meeks scored 22 points to lead Charleston (3-2). Reyne Smith made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Ben Burnham added 10 points.
The Cowboys scored the last eight points of the first half for a 43-36 lead. They made half of their field goals and 3-point shots and were 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Williams’ steal and dunk capped a 22-12 run to start the second half and the Cowboys stretched the lead to 65-48 with 12:10 remaining. The Cowboys shot 63% overall in the second half.
