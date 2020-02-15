Florida International totaled a season-low 24 first-half points and made just 23 of 58 field goal attempts (39.7%).
Devon Andrews had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (17-10, 8-6). Antonio Daye, Jr. scored a season-high 21 points. Trejon Jacob had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.