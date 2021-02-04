Abdul Mohamed had 18 points for the Bobcats (9-4, 6-1), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Jubrile Belo added 17 points. Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop each had 15 points. Tyler Patterson and Borja Fernandez each scored 10.
The Bobcats led 45-43 at halftime but Weber State opened the second half on a 9-2 run and didn’t slow down.
Weber State made 38 of 60 field goals for 63% shooting, 21 of 31 after halftime.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.