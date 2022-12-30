House and No. 22 New Mexico host Wyoming

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-8, 0-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 New Mexico takes on the Wyoming Cowboys after Jaelen House scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 88-69 win against the Colorado State Rams. The Cowboys have gone 4-2 in home games. Wyoming is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Lobos are 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 10-0 against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.8 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

House is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Lobos: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

