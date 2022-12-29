House leads Drexel against Elon after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (2-11) at Drexel Dragons (6-6) Philadelphia; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -11.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Elon Phoenix after Luke House scored 25 points in Drexel’s 85-52 win against the Delaware State Hornets. The Dragons are 4-2 on their home court. Drexel is seventh in the CAA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.0.

The Phoenix are 0-6 on the road. Elon gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coletrane Washington averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article