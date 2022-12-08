House leads High Point against Queens after 29-point outing

Queens Royals (7-2) at High Point Panthers (8-1)
The Royals are 1-2 in road games. Queens averages 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: House is scoring 22.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% for High Point.
Kenny Dye is averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.3 points for Queens.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.