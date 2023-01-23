House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

House made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Oakland held scoring leader Antoine Davis (27 points per game) to 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis scored 42 and 40 in the previous two games for the Titans (8-13, 4-6) to move into second place behind LSU’s Pete Maravich on the Division I career points list. Davis handed out eight assists, one off his season high. He has scored 3,288 points. Maravich scored 3,667 points in three seasons for the Tigers.