Houston Baptist hosts Denver following Mullins' 27-point performance

Denver Pioneers (6-1) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-6)
The Pioneers have gone 2-0 away from home. Denver scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is shooting 59.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Houston Baptist.
Tevin Smith is averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Tommy Bruner is averaging 12.9 points for Denver.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.