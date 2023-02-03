Houston Christian hosts Nelson and Nicholls State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (10-11, 5-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-16, 4-6 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Houston Christian Huskies after Marek Nelson scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 69-67 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals. The Huskies have gone 6-6 at home. Houston Christian allows 83.2 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Colonels are 5-4 against conference opponents. Nicholls State scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Huskies and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Caleb Huffman is shooting 55.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

