The Blazers are 14-4 in C-USA play. UAB leads C-USA shooting 38.0% from downtown. Jon Coleman leads the Blazers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Story continues below advertisement

Trey Jemison is averaging seven points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 93.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

___