NOTABLE
Houston: The Cougars have played only once since mid-November after games against Tulsa and SMU were canceled. They’re coming off a 30-27 loss at Memphis.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors won two of their last three, with the loss coming at home to MWC champion San Jose State.
LAST TIME
Hawaii beat Houston 54-48 in three overtimes in the 2003 Hawaii Bowl. There was a brawl at midfield after the game ended.
BOWL HISTORY
Houston: The Cougars are making their first New Mexico Bowl appearance and 28th bowl appearance overall.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are in the New Mexico Bowl for the first time. It’s their third straight postseason appearance and 14th overall.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.