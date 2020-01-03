Hogg rushed 92 times for 245 yards two touchdowns in his career and lettered in 1969 and 1970. He and his three teammates were honored for their groundbreaking courage and achievements in September 2016 with a statue outside the Wildcats’ training facility.
The four received the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award at the 2017 SEC Football Championship Game.
Hogg, of Hazard, Kentucky, played at Daviess County High School in Owensboro. The Wildcats’ 2019 season opener against Toledo was designated Houston Hogg Day and he served as honorary team captain.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in the release that Hogg’s contributions “go well beyond the football field” and “his pioneering legacy will live on for generations.”
He praised his work with foster children “for whom he gave exceptional care.”
