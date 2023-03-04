Davis and Memphis host No. 1 Houston

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Cougars (28-2, 16-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (23-7, 13-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis’ 81-62 win over the SMU Mustangs. The Tigers are 13-1 on their home court. Memphis ranks third in college basketball with 40.4 points in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.5.

The Cougars are 16-1 in conference play. Houston is fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Marcus Sasser averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 47.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

