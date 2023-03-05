Memphis hosts No. 1 Houston following Shead's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Cougars (28-2, 16-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (23-7, 13-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -5.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays the Memphis Tigers after Jamal Shead scored 25 points in Houston’s 83-66 win against the Wichita State Shockers. The Tigers are 13-1 on their home court. Memphis is the top team in the AAC with 40.4 points in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.5.

The Cougars have gone 16-1 against AAC opponents. Houston averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 20.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Marcus Sasser is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Jarace Walker is shooting 47.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

