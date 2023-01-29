Howard Bison play the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 5-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-19, 0-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (13-10, 5-1 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Howard will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Bison take on South Carolina State. The Bison have gone 9-2 at home. Howard ranks third in the MEAC shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Thomas Weaver shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-6 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State leads the MEAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Raquan Brown averaging 2.2.

The Bison and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Davion Everett is averaging 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

