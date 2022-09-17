Howard blanks Morehouse College, 31-0 in New York Classic

The historic rivals met for the 38th time since the series started in 1923. The Bison are 26-10-2 all-time in the series and have won all five meetings since its revival in 2010.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes and Antoine Murray ran for two more as Howard broke a scoreless tie at halftime to post a 31-0 rout of Division II Morehouse College Saturday in the Inaugural HBCU New York Classic.

Aaron Bickerton missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter before connecting from 30 yards in the third to break the scoreless tie. After stopping the Maroon Tigers on downs, Williams found Murray from 29 yards out for a 10-0 lead going into the final period.