Howard faces Austin Peay on 4-game road slide

Howard Bison (3-5) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3)
The Bison have gone 0-2 away from home. Howard is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 8.2 points for Austin Peay.
Elijah Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.9 points for Howard.
