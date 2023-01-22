Howard faces Coppin State in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (6-15, 1-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-10, 3-1 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hawkins and the Howard Bison host Sam Sessoms and the Coppin State Eagles in MEAC play Monday. The Bison are 7-2 in home games. Howard averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-3 against conference opponents. Coppin State has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Sessoms is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article