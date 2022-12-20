Howard hosts Mount St. Mary's for cross-conference contest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Howard Bison (6-8) Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers take on William Settle and the Howard Bison in a non-conference matchup. The Bison are 3-1 in home games. Howard gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 in road games. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Settle is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Benjamin is shooting 39.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mountaineers. Malik Jefferson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

