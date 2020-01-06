Bryson Etienne scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1). Yahuza Rasas and Quinton Brigham scored 12 points apiece with Rasas grabbing 15 rebounds. John Jones added 10 points.
Alcorn State (5-8, 1-1) faces Jackson State at home on Saturday. Texas Southern faces Prairie View at home on Saturday.
