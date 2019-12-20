Howard, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring average at 25.2 points per game, sank 10 of 24 shots overall, including 5 of 11 from distance. He added four rebounds and four assists for the Golden Eagles (9-2). Howard trails only UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson (25.5) in the scoring race. Sacar Anim had 14 points and six boards, while Coby McEwen made all eight of his free throws and scored 12.