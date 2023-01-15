Howard leads Michigan against Northwestern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 34 points in Michigan’s 93-84 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wolverines are 6-2 in home games. Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Howard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Chase Audige is averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

