Howard (17-15, 11-6) vs. No. 1 seed Norfolk State (20-12, 15-2)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MEAC championship game is on the line as Howard and Norfolk State are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on March 7, when the Bison shot 44.9 percent from the field and went 15 for 29 from 3-point territory en route to a 98-95 victory.

.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: RJ Cole has had his hand in 55 percent of all Howard field goals over the last three games. Cole has 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 20-6 when it scores at least 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. Norfolk State has 44 assists on 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three games while Howard has assists on 48 of 86 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 7.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

