AUBURN, Ala. — Rhyne Howard scored 19 points, Taylor Murry added 17 and No. 19 Kentucky used a hot first half to defeat Auburn 78-68 on Thursday night.

Blair Green had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, for the Wildcats (19-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference).

The Wildcats went 11 of 20 from distance, hitting nine in the first half when they shot 56 percent to take a 42-28 lead.

Six of Kentucky’s seven shots in the first quarter were 3s but the lead was only 22-18. However, a 14-0 run to open the second quarter on 6-for-6 shooting with two 3-pointers put Kentucky in control.

After going 9 of 12 in the first half, Kentucky was 2 of 8 behind the arc in the second half but the Tigers couldn’t mount a challenge. Howard finished 5 of 7 behind the arc.

Unique Thompson had 20 points for Auburn (17-6, 5-5), which went 2 of 11 from distance but was 22 of 29 from the foul line. Janiah McKay added 14.

