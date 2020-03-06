Kentucky (22-7) shot 51% overall and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, its 14th game this season with at least 10 made 3s. The Wildcats 246 made 3-pointers this season is a program record.
Jordan Horston led Tennessee (21-10) with 24 points and Rennia Davis scored 14.
Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in Saturday’s semifinals.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.