Kentucky (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 26.5% in the first half, with Howard scoring four points and only led 28-23. The Wildcats turned 11 Florida turnovers into 12 points.

Howard scored seven straight Kentucky points in the third period, but the Wildcats only bumped the lead to 42-34. Howard had a nine-point run in the first half of the fourth quarter and 11 points overall as Kentucky pulled away.

AD

AD

Howard was 7 of 10 for 18 points in the second half.

Kentucky struggled on offense, shooting 31%, more than 10% below its average. The Wildcats went 6 of 24 from 3-point range when they usually shoot 39% and had a school-record 16 in their last game.

Kiara Smith had 16 points for the Gators (11-6, 2-2), but freshman Lavender Briggs was held to two points, ending her streak of double-figure games at 14. Florida had 25 turnovers, losing 31 points

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25