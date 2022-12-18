Howard plays Harvard on 3-game road skid

Howard Bison (5-8) at Harvard Crimson (7-3)
The Bison are 1-5 on the road. Howard is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is shooting 54.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 8.5 points for Harvard.
William Settle is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Jordan Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.