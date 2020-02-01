He left Wednesday night’s double-overtime win against Xavier with 11:15 remaining in regulation when a hit to the face resulted in a bloody nose.

It didn’t effect his play early as he made five of his first nine 3-pointer to score 15 of Marquette’s first 21 points. He cooled off to finish 8-of-21 shooting but made 10 of 11 from the foul line. Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.

AD

AD

After winning 12 of its first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) have gone 1-8 in Big East Conference play. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons in double digits with 21 points, which as a team missed 11 of 23 free throws.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25