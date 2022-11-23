Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer at 20.4 points per game coming in, had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan hosts No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday then heads to London for a game against Kentucky on Dec. 4 before opening Big Ten play.

Winless Jackson State was within 12 points, at 51-39, after Coltie Young hit a 3-pointer with 12:43 to go. Soon after, Joey Baker drilled two 3-pointers and Howard hit a third, putting the Wolverines up 60-41 with 9:59 to go. About a minute later, Howard hit a layup for Michigan’s largest lead of the game, 64-43.

The Tigers got within 72-65 in the final minute, but Jaelin Llewellyn made six free throws in the last 27 seconds for the Wolverines (5-1).

Gabe Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Tigers (0-4) and Trace Young added 13 points with 10 rebounds. Ken Evans added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Jackson State led for much of the first half, the last time at 22-20 with 6:40 remaining. Michigan ended the half on a 9-0 run to lead 37-27 at the break.

