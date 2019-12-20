The 122 points were a season best for Alcorn State.
Drew Cone had 25 points and six assists for the Royals. Deondre Phillips added 19 points and Zachary McGee had 15 points.
Alcorn State plays Santa Clara on the road next Sunday.
