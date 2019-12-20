LORMAN, Miss. — Maurice Howard had a season-high 24 points as Alcorn State rolled past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 122-71 on Friday in its final nonconference game of the season.

Deshaw Andrews had 18 points for Alcorn State (4-6), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory in the first meeting of the teams. Corey Tillery added 17 points and six rebounds. Arne Morris had a career-high 16 points and Anthony Fairley set career highs with 10 points and nine rebounds.