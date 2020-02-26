Jagan Mosely had 19 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas (15-13, 5-10). Jahvon Blair added 15 points. Jamorko Pickett had 12 points.
The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Marquette defeated Georgetown 84-80 on Jan. 18.
Marquette matches up against Seton Hall at home on Saturday. Georgetown takes on Xavier at home on Sunday.
