Sabrina Haines added 16 points and Jaida Roper scored 10 for Kentucky (8-0). Howard made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 7 from behind the arc, and 7 of 8 free throws to match her point total against Southern last season.
Jazmin Harris had a team-high eight points for Charlotte (6-2). The 49ers turned it over 22 times, leading to 24 Kentucky points.
