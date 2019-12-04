LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard tied a career-high with 29 points, and had seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 15 Kentucky beat Charlotte 86-39 on Wednesday.

Kentucky scored the first 10 points of the game and made four of its first five 3-point attempts to build a 23-5 lead. The Cats ended the quarter making 10 of 16 field goals for a 29-9 lead and it was 42-22 at halftime, led by Howard’s 19 points.