FILE - In this November 1991 file photo, Michigan’s Fab Five, from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson pose in Ann Arbor, Mich. Howard is coming back to Michigan. The former member of the Fab Five agreed to a five-year deal, which will pay him $2 million in his first year, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to lead the Wolverines. (Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard was overcome with tears of joys as he was introduced as Michigan’s new men’s basketball coach.

The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year.

The former Miami Heat assistant coach had been a candidate to be a head coach in the NBA. He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game in 1992 and 1993, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five’s Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of sanctions from a financial scandal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.