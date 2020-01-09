Howard, whose previous scoring high of 37 came on Sunday in a win over Tennessee, bested that with 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career best for the third time with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Her scoring total tied Jennifer O’Neill, who had 43 against Baylor on Dec. 6, 2013. The sophomore guard added a team-high six rebounds plus five steals. She’s the first player in program history with at least 25 points in five straight games.