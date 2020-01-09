Sabrina Haines added 11 points and Amanda Paschal 10 for the Wildcats (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who made 16 of 31 3-point attempts for 52%, bettering their overall mark of 47%.
Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland scored 15 points each with Jordan Lewis adding 11 for the Crimson Tide (10-6, 0-3).
Alabama held the lead until midway through the second quarter when Kentucky ended the half on a 16-2 run with nine points from Howard for a 37-24 lead. Howard scored seven points in a 9-2 run that left the Wildcats ahead by 15 with three minutes left in the game.
