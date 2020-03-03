Charles Williams scored 18 points with six rebounds and Garvey added 14 points for the Bison (3-27, 1-14), who made 17 of 20 free throws, led by Bristol’s 8 of 8. Liwayne Richardson had nine rebounds and four blocks.
Ahmad Frost scored 15 points with nine rebounds for the Hawks (5-25, 4-11), who have lost four straight. AJ Cheeseman added 13 points.
The Bison leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Howard 78-66 on Jan. 4. Howard finishes out the regular season against Delaware State at home on Thursday. Maryland Eastern Shore finishes out the regular season against Coppin State at home on Thursday.
