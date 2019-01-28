WASHINGTON, D.C. — Charles Williams scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Charles Lott added 20 on 9-of-13 shooting as Howard won its second straight, beating Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-57 on Monday night.

Howard led 31-25 at halftime. Five-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Tyler Jones buried a pair of jump shots and the Hawks closed to within 42-38. But the Bison put together an 18-6 run over the next six minutes to take control with Lott scoring seven during the run.

The Bison (10-12, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) distributed 14 assists on 27-made baskets committing just seven turnovers. RJ Cole scored a career-low 10 points but chalked up eight assists, three steals and a pair of rebounds. Cole, Lott and Williams entered the game averaging more than a combined 54 points per game. Cole has opened his career with 55 straight double-digit scoring games.

Jones led UMES (3-20, 1-7) with 17 points and Bryan Urrutia scored 11 points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

