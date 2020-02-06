So when Howard officials reached out to him recently regarding their school’s head coaching vacancy, Scott made them aware how seriously he would take educating young men not only on the football field but off it.

AD

It didn’t take long for both sides to agree Scott was an ideal fit, and on Thursday afternoon, he officially was introduced at a news conference on the Howard campus in Northwest Washington, becoming the Bison’s third full-time coach in four years.

AD

“Howard at me at the first phone call,” Scott said. “One thing I love about life and having opportunities is the process, and I think when people are willing to endure the process and understanding what that means, you end up getting to results ultimately the both of you wanted from the very start.”

Scott, 43, arrives in the District following two seasons as tight ends coach at Florida. He also coached tight ends in 2016 and ’17 at Tennessee, also serving as the Volunteers’ offensive coordinator in his second year, before departing when former coach Butch Davis was fired.

AD

In 2015, Scott was interim coach at Miami, directing the Hurricanes to a 4-2 record a berth in the Sun Bowl after the dismissal of Al Golden. From 2013 through ’15, Scott coached tight ends at Miami in his first stint with a Power Five program on the heels of seven years at his alma mater, South Florida.

AD

“Having the opportunity to be called coach and to call yourself a coach is one of the biggest responsibilities that a man can have,” Scott said, pausing several times to gather his emotions. “When a young man acknowledges you as coach, he’s just not giving you a name. He’s allowing you in to impact his life.

“And what a great responsibility that is.”

AD

Scott takes over a program that had been reeling from the suspension and subsequent resignation of Ron Prince as head coach on Dec. 6 amid the school’s investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and player intimidation.

Prince coached nine games for the Bison and was placed on leave Nov. 6, after a parent of a player accused him of abusive behavior. The move took place roughly a month after standout quarterback Caylin Newton abruptly announced he would transfer.

AD

Howard finished 2-10 last season, including 2-6 in the MEAC, with assistant Aaron Kelton serving as interim coach for the final three games.

Prince had replaced Mike London, who lasted two seasons at Howard before leaving for the same position at William & Mary.

AD

“This feels a little bit like ‘Groundhog Day,’ ” Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick said during remarks introducing Scott, who indicated he has spoken with members of the team set to be back next season.

Despite the recent turnover of Bison head coaches, the topic of coaching stability at Howard, however, didn’t come up, according to Scott, in his conversations with the team.

“To be honest with you, never even thought about it because why start thinking about the next job,” Scott said. “Be where your feet are and just take care of the business that you need to take care of there and do what you do for the reasons that you’re in it, and I think if you keep that in the forefront, all those other things don’t come into play.”