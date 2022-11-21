Howard visits Belmont following Sheppard's 24-point game

Howard Bison (3-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3)
The Bison are 0-2 on the road. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Dickson averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Belmont.
Jordan Wood averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for Howard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.