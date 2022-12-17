Howard visits Harvard on 3-game road slide

Howard Bison (5-8) at Harvard Crimson (7-3)
The Bison are 1-5 on the road. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 6.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is shooting 54.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 8.5 points for Harvard.
Settle is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bison. Jordan Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.