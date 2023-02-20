Howard visits Morgan State after Hawkins' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (17-10, 9-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (12-14, 4-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -6; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the Morgan State Bears after Elijah Hawkins scored 20 points in Howard’s 80-70 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Bears are 8-1 on their home court. Morgan State is 6-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 9-1 in MEAC play. Howard has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Malik Miller is shooting 51.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

