After a scoreless first quarter, Howard threw a 13-yard score to Randy Fields Jr. for a 7-0 lead. Antonio Zita kicked a 28-yard field goal to get Tennessee State (5-4, 3-2) on the board. But Howard and Wallace broke it open with scoring runs of 1 and 22 yards in a 74-second span before halftime.
Geremy Hickbottom threw for 219 yards and one touchdown and an interception for Tennessee State.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25