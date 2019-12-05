Zion Cousins added 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle Foster 13 points and Khalil Robinson 10 points for the Bison (1-9).
Benjamin Stanley scored a career-high 40 points on 15-of-19 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Hampton (3-6), which lost its fifth straight. Davion Warren added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Dondre Griffin had 16 points and nine assists.
