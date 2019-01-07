PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — R.J. Cole had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Charles Williams added 16 points and six rebounds and Howard cruised past Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-39 on Monday night.

Howard jumped out to a 35-12 lead at halftime behind Williams’ 11 points and Cole’s 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. UMES was held to 4-of-28 shooting, including 1 of 12 from distance. The Hawks didn’t reach double-figure scoring until Tyler Jones’ basket with 6:52 remaining in the half.

It was 52-20 with 11:30 left in the second half and 65-30 with 6:04 to go.

Cole, the preseason MEAC player of the year, also made four 3-pointers for Howard (7-9, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which played the first of three straight home games.

Ahmad Frost scored 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting for UMES (2-15, 0-2), which scored just 34 points in a 34-point loss to North Texas in mid-November.

