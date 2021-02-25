Patterson scored 15 points and Wyatt 11 for Kentucky (16-6, 9-5 Southeastern Conference).
Jenna Staiti led Georgia (17-5, 9-5), which had won four straight, with 16 points. Gabby Connally and Que Morrison added 13 apiece. A win would have secured the Bulldogs a top four seed and double bye when the league tournament starts next week.
The game was a statistic match except Kentucky was 6 of 14 behind the arc and Georgia 3 of 18.
Kentucky plays its last game at home on Sunday against Ole Miss and Georgia is at Florida on Sunday, with the tipoff moved up an hour to noon.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.